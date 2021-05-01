Actor Sameera Reddy Is COVID-Free Now. 'Thankful That Our Family Is Safe,' She Writes

Sameera Reddy in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: reddysameera )

Sameera Reddy and her family have recovered from COVID-19 now, the actress shared in an Instagram post on Saturday. Sameera, her husband Akshai Varde and their two kids had contracted the virus last month. Sharing a video of herself, in which she talked about how Yoga helped her to get better, Sameera Reddy wrote: "Covid Negative. I am in complete grace and so thankful that our family is safe. And my heart goes out to everyone going through these tough times. I feel that in the last 2 months committing to #fitnessfriday with you all has really helped me get past this tough time because my stamina and focus was such a big help. I had to keep calm with the kids going through Covid and then having me and Akshai pass it physically was challenging."

The actress added that she still feels weak but is focusing on getting her strength back. "I'm still left with weakness and I'm very focused on getting my strength back. I've started daily walks and light yoga with nutritious meals. I would like to request everyone to really take time to do some spot jogging / breathing / stretching / any movement. Even simple walking in the house to help with increasing stamina. It is very easy to get sucked in with only negative news around you but I would really say invest in yourself. Eat healthy. Sleep well. Take your vitamins. Do yoga and keep a routine on to stay balanced. Because you need to be strong right now. For yourself and for those around you. Let's make this commitment to ourselves. It is the need of the hour. Stay safe and thank you for all the love and wishes you sent me these past few weeks. I am so grateful," she added.

See Sameera Reddy's post here:

While recovering from COVID-19, Sameera Reddy posted several clips of her children to show how they are trying to keep their "spirits up." Take a look:

The actress and her husband tested positive for COVID-19 after their kids contracted the virus. "Me and Akshai tested positive soon after the kids. We have started the medications, steam inhalation, salt water gargles, breathing exercises, pranayama and eating wholesome meals and are diligently following our doctors recommendations. This is the time to be smart and focus on what helps. Not negative. Not fearful . Just be alert to protect yourself and others. We have to be mindful of this. It is the only way," she wrote in an Instagram post.

Sameera Reddy was last seen in the 2013 Kannada film Varadhanayaka.