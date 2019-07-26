Sameera Reddy's Post For Her Baby Daughter Is Pure Love. Seen Yet?

Sameera Reddy with her daughter. (Image courtesy: reddysameera)

Sameera Reddy, who recently became a mother for the second time, has been actively posting favourite moments from her "mom life" on her Instagram profile. Her daughter turned two weeks old on Friday and in order to mark the significance of the day, the actress shared super cute post on her Instagram profile. Sameera shared a picture of her baby girl's feet. In her post, the Race actress, referred to her daughter as her "world" and she captioned the post. "My baby girl turns 2 weeks today and she has big feet just like her mama." Sameera accompanied the post along with the hashtags #friyay, #momlife, #baby, #love, #mydaughter and #myworld.

Take a look at Sameera Reddy's post here:

Earlier this week, Sameera shared an extensive post on social media, in which she talked about breastfeeding. "I think it's cool if a mom wants to move totally to formula or only BF or balance both. There is no shame and no one can define what's the perfect way. We're doing the best we can! Ladoos to pumps I'm on job but damn it's really quite hard," read an excerpt from her post.

Check out her post here:

Here are snippets from Sameera Reddy's motherhood diaries, shared by her on her Instagram profile:

Sameera Reddy has been a part of Bollywood films such as Taxi No 9211 and Maine Dil Tujhko Diya among others. She was last seen in the 2013 Kannada film Varadhanayaka. The actress married Akshai Varde in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding in 2014 and the couple are also parents to a son named Hans Varde.

