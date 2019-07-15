Sameera Reddy Shares First Pic Of Baby Daughter: 'This Little Girl Gave Me The Strength Of Wild Horses'

Sameera Reddy with her daughter (courtesy reddysameera)

Actress Sameera Reddy dedicated a heart-felt note to her new-born daughter as she shared a photo of herself and the baby on Instagram. Sameera Reddy and her husband Akshai Varde's second child - the baby daughter - was born on July 12 and in her note, the actress put down her experience of an emotional moment. Sameera Reddy, who battled with body image issues after her first pregnancy, also wrote about how her second pregnancy has been a self-rejuvenating journey for her. "This little girl gave me the strength of wild horses. She wanted me to find myself again. She knew I was lost and she showed me the way," read a part of Sameera's post.

"I found a voice in celebrating motherhood, wanting change on body perception and the best part was reaching out to people to just feel good about themselves. I'm so happy that people felt so connected and supported me to get here! We prayed for a baby girl and we are blessed," wrote Sameera in her post. Sameera and Akshai are also parents to a son named Hans.

Read Sameera Reddy's full post here:

On Friday, Sameera Reddy made the baby announcement with an adorable post, writing: "Our little angel came this morning. My baby girl! Thank you for all the love and blessings."

During her pregnancy, Sameera Reddy opened up about battling difficult times after her first pregnancy and shared why she quit acting. "I disappeared because I didn't have the strength to be judged by the world after all the years of being glam and fit on screen," she wrote in an Instagram post.

During her acting career, Sameera Reddy featured in films such as Race, Taxi No 9211 and Maine Dil Tujhko Diya. She was last seen in 2013's Kannada film Varadhanayaka.

