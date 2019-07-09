Sameera Reddy Is 'Grateful For Positive Feedback' On Her Underwater Pregnancy Photoshoot

Sameera Reddy shared this photo. (Courtesy: reddysameera )

Actress Sameera Reddy, who is nine-months pregnant with her second child, thanked fans for leaving 'positive feedback' on her stunning pictures from an underwater photoshoot and 'supporting the campaign.' Her aim, Sameera wrote, was to 'empower women to just love their bodies.' Sameera Reddy's pictures of herself in a bikini underwater went viral some days ago. The 34-year-old actress wrote an Instagram note this year about struggling with post-pregnancy body issues after the birth of her first child, son Hans, in 2015. This time round, Sameera Reddy is celebrating being 'imperfectly perfect.'

Sameera Reddy shared a black and white picture from the underwater photo series and wrote: "I want to thank you for supporting this campaign. I wanted to empower women to just love their bodies. And I'm so grateful for the positive feedback. I love you guys. You give me strength #instafam. We are all #imperfectlyperfect."

Here is the post shared by Sameera Reddy:

Last week, Sameera Reddy shared a series of photos from the underwater shoot. Sharing the very first photo, she wrote: "I wanted to celebrate the beauty of the bump in my 9th month. At a time when we feel the most vulnerable, tired, scared, excited and at our biggest and most beautiful! I look forward to sharing it with you guys and I know the positivity will resonate because we all are at different phases of our lives with unique sizes and we need to love and accept ourselves at every level." The Tezz actress also clarified in another post that she did not use any photo filters in any of these pictures.

Check out the posts shared by Sameera Reddy:

Sameera Reddy married businessman Akshai Varde in 2014 and they have a four-your-old son, Hans. Sameera Reddy spoke to news agency IANS earlier about her first pregnancy and said: "From being that 's**y Sam', I went to this. I put on 32 kg up and couldn't recognise myself. I was a complete mess... Everyone knew I was feeling depressed, but I was a good mother."

Sameera Reddy is known for her roles in films like Darna Mana Hai, No Entry, De Dana Dan, Taxi Number 9211 and Tezz.

