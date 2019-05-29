Sameera Reddy Is Setting Babymoon Goals With Her Instagram Posts

Sameera Reddy with her husband Akshai Varde (courtesy reddysameera)

Highlights Sameera Reddy added another picture to her Goa babymoon album She had shared several pictures from her trip on her Instagram previously Sameera is expecting her second child

Sameera Reddy is currently flooding her Instagram with her babymoon pictures from Goa and we can't stop admiring her pictures. Sameera just posted a picture with her husband Akshai Varde on her Instagram and described themselves as "aquaholics." In the picture, we can see the actress posing with her husband Akshai. The couple got married in the year 2014 and are parents to a 5-year-old son Hans Varde. The actress and her husband are expecting their second child. Sameera Reddy can often be seen posting pictures on her Instagram from her vacations. She also frequently shares pictures featuring her son and husband. Take a look at Sameera's recent picture from her babymoon:

The De Dana Dan actress Instagrammed a few more pictures previously from her babymoon in Goa vacation, including several of her solo pictures. On Tuesday, she had posted a picture of herself with a pretty backdrop and said that she is "happily tanned on this trip." A day before this, she had posted a picture with her 5-year-old son and said that "Every mommies need time out!"

Take a look at Sameera's other pictures from her babymoon in Goa:

Earlier this month, Sameera Reddy shared a lengthy note about dealing with her post pregnancy issues on her Instagram. She revealed how "scared" she was as she had gained a few extra kilos, which also "shattered" her "confidence." Here is the actress' post, which she had shared a while ago:

Sameera Reddy was last seen in a Kannada film Varadhanayaka, which released in the year 2013. She also featured in Bollywood movies like De Dana Dan, Race, Taxi No 9211 and Maine Dil Tujhko Diya.