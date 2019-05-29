Sameera Reddy Is Setting Babymoon Goals With Her Instagram Posts

Highlights
Sameera Reddy is currently flooding her Instagram with her babymoon pictures from Goa and we can't stop admiring her pictures. Sameera just posted a picture with her husband Akshai Varde on her Instagram and described themselves as "aquaholics." In the picture, we can see the actress posing with her husband Akshai. The couple got married in the year 2014 and are parents to a 5-year-old son Hans Varde. The actress and her husband are expecting their second child. Sameera Reddy can often be seen posting pictures on her Instagram from her vacations. She also frequently shares pictures featuring her son and husband. Take a look at Sameera's recent picture from her babymoon:
The De Dana Dan actress Instagrammed a few more pictures previously from her babymoon in Goa vacation, including several of her solo pictures. On Tuesday, she had posted a picture of herself with a pretty backdrop and said that she is "happily tanned on this trip." A day before this, she had posted a picture with her 5-year-old son and said that "Every mommies need time out!"
Take a look at Sameera's other pictures from her babymoon in Goa:
Earlier this month, Sameera Reddy shared a lengthy note about dealing with her post pregnancy issues on her Instagram. She revealed how "scared" she was as she had gained a few extra kilos, which also "shattered" her "confidence." Here is the actress' post, which she had shared a while ago:
I touched 102 Kgs in May 2015, the month Hans was born and I'm not scared to admit it . It took me to the deepest darkest places in my head. My confidence shattered . And I couldn't lose the weight for a year after because I was too scared to even step out . I disappeared because I didn't have the strength to be judged by the world after all the years of being glam and fit on screen . But the beautiful part is that you can only hit your lowest low to know you can absolutely climb out of that hole . It's a fight . A hard one . Took me 2 years more to lose the weight and to step out and face the world again but I wish I had the courage then. I did it naturally with no fad diets , no easy way out. Only with dedicated workout, yoga, pilates and strength training . It's important for me to post this now because I need women to know the struggle is real . The mood swings , hormonal changes and losing your body shape can mess with your mind. It's a superficial world and people can be hurtful if you don't keep up . But the key is to be fearless. Only you can get out of that rut. It's yours to change. Be brave . You can move mountains if you just will it . . . Special thanks to the best workout crew who also gave me the physical & emotional strength to get fit again @yogabypramila @adishroff @ivan_ultimatefitness @nyelakapadia & Kaizen Motafram my Pilates guru! love you guys . . #bollywood #mom #keepingitreal #weightlosstransformation #fattofit #pilates #postpregnancy #yoga #bodytransformation #fitness #fitnessmotivation #weightlossjourney #pregnancy #fitness
Sameera Reddy was last seen in a Kannada film Varadhanayaka, which released in the year 2013. She also featured in Bollywood movies like De Dana Dan, Race, Taxi No 9211 and Maine Dil Tujhko Diya.