Sameera Reddy Is Getting 'Happily Tanned' On Her Babymoon In Goa

Sameera Reddy on her babymoon in Goa (Courtesy Instagram)

Mom-to-be Sameera Reddy is enjoying her babymoon in Goa and recently shared several pictures from her Goa trip on her Instagram. In her most recent picture's caption, she spoke about the Portuguese plates, which she finds very "pretty" and she also said that she is "happily tanned on this trip." Sameera can be seen wearing a black and white stripped dress with Portuguese plates hanging in the brackdrop on a red painted wall. This is what she wrote in her post: "I love these Portuguese Plates! So pretty! Happily tanned on this trip! Goa #vacay #vibe."

Take a look at Sameera Reddy's babymoon pictures:

A day before this post, Sameera Reddy had shared a picture with her son, who can be seen sitting on her lap. Sharing the picture Sameera Reddy wrote: "Even mommies need time out! #goa."

How adorable do Sameera Reddy and her her look in this picture. Take a look:

Sameera Reddy had posted about her post pregnancy body issues after her first pregnancy on her Instagram post recently. She spoke about how her "confidence shattered" and that it took her "more 2 years to lose weight."

Here is the post shared by her:

In the year 2014, Sameera Reddy married Akshai Varde. The wedding took place in a traditional Maharashtrian manner. Sameera and Akshai welcomed their son Hans Varde in 2015.

Few of the Bollywood films, in which Sameera Reddy featured, are Race, Taxi No 9211, Maine Dil Tujhko Diya and De Dana Dan. She last featured in a Kannada film Varadhanayaka in the year 2013.