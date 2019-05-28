Sameera Reddy Is Getting 'Happily Tanned' On Her Babymoon In Goa

Highlights
- Sameera Reddy shared several pictures from her babymoon in Goa
- Sameera Reddy had shared a picture with her son a day before
- The 34-year-old actress is expecting her second child.
Mom-to-be Sameera Reddy is enjoying her babymoon in Goa and recently shared several pictures from her Goa trip on her Instagram. In her most recent picture's caption, she spoke about the Portuguese plates, which she finds very "pretty" and she also said that she is "happily tanned on this trip." Sameera can be seen wearing a black and white stripped dress with Portuguese plates hanging in the brackdrop on a red painted wall. This is what she wrote in her post: "I love these Portuguese Plates! So pretty! Happily tanned on this trip! Goa #vacay #vibe."
Take a look at Sameera Reddy's babymoon pictures:
A day before this post, Sameera Reddy had shared a picture with her son, who can be seen sitting on her lap. Sharing the picture Sameera Reddy wrote: "Even mommies need time out! #goa."
How adorable do Sameera Reddy and her her look in this picture. Take a look:
Sameera Reddy had posted about her post pregnancy body issues after her first pregnancy on her Instagram post recently. She spoke about how her "confidence shattered" and that it took her "more 2 years to lose weight."
Here is the post shared by her:
I touched 102 Kgs in May 2015, the month Hans was born and I'm not scared to admit it . It took me to the deepest darkest places in my head. My confidence shattered . And I couldn't lose the weight for a year after because I was too scared to even step out . I disappeared because I didn't have the strength to be judged by the world after all the years of being glam and fit on screen . But the beautiful part is that you can only hit your lowest low to know you can absolutely climb out of that hole . It's a fight . A hard one . Took me 2 years more to lose the weight and to step out and face the world again but I wish I had the courage then. I did it naturally with no fad diets , no easy way out. Only with dedicated workout, yoga, pilates and strength training . It's important for me to post this now because I need women to know the struggle is real . The mood swings , hormonal changes and losing your body shape can mess with your mind. It's a superficial world and people can be hurtful if you don't keep up . But the key is to be fearless. Only you can get out of that rut. It's yours to change. Be brave . You can move mountains if you just will it . . . Special thanks to the best workout crew who also gave me the physical & emotional strength to get fit again @yogabypramila @adishroff @ivan_ultimatefitness @nyelakapadia & Kaizen Motafram my Pilates guru! love you guys . . #bollywood #mom #keepingitreal #weightlosstransformation #fattofit #pilates #postpregnancy #yoga #bodytransformation #fitness #fitnessmotivation #weightlossjourney #pregnancy #fitness
In the year 2014, Sameera Reddy married Akshai Varde. The wedding took place in a traditional Maharashtrian manner. Sameera and Akshai welcomed their son Hans Varde in 2015.
Few of the Bollywood films, in which Sameera Reddy featured, are Race, Taxi No 9211, Maine Dil Tujhko Diya and De Dana Dan. She last featured in a Kannada film Varadhanayaka in the year 2013.