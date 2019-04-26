Sameera Reddy On Being A 'Mess' Post-Pregnancy: 'Touched 102 Kilos, Couldn't Recognise Myself'

Sameera Reddy shared this image. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actress Sameera Reddy, who is expecting her second child with husband Akshai Varde, says she was "a mess" after the birth of her son Hans in 2015, reports news agency IANS. Sameera, best-known for role in films such as Race, Taxi Number 9211 and Plan, said she was close to 102 kilos after the birth of her son but added that despite being depressed she was a good mother. She told IANS: "From being that 's**y Sam', I went to this. I put on 32 kg up and couldn't recognise myself. I was a complete mess. I would leave the house and they said, 'Is this Sameera Reddy? What happened to her?' That pushed me into a further hole. Everyone knew I was feeling depressed, but I was a good mother."

Sameera added: "To top it all, I got this auto ailment called Alopecia areata, which made me lose patches of my hair after almost six months of giving birth. But it did not have anything to do with my pregnancy."

Sameera Reddy also said that she worked very hard to bounce back. "I worked very hard. I got help in terms of therapy and understood that I was lost and confused as a person... What I was as an actor and where I am today as a mother and a wife," she said.

Sameera Reddy told IANS she thought she'd bounce back into showbiz soon after delivering her baby but she "fell-apart as a person" post-pregnancy. In retrospect, Sameera said that she feels it was a "cowardly act." She told IANS: "There is so much pressure upon us as actors or people in the public eye to portray we have this unreal life. I was also buying into it and trying to provide to it as an actor. I was also trying to keep up with that and say, 'Hey! look at I am so perfect'. (But) I was the poster girl of what a pregnancy shouldn't be," she added.

However, this time, Sameera says she has embraced how "she has a bump and a bit of weight that will come on... I will not look glamorous all the time. But I wanted to come out and say Hey! it's okay to be like this'."

