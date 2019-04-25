Sameera Reddy Reveals A Secret About Her Casting In Pankaj Udhas' 1998 Song Aur Ahista

Sameera Reddy in a still from Aur Ahista. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights I only did this music video because it was shot in Australia: Sameera Sameera debuted in Bollywood four years after Aur Ahista released She quit film after marrying businessman Akshai Varde in 2014

Sameera Reddy's throwback Thursday post is a one-way ticket to the Nineties, when she featured in the music video of Pankaj Udhas' song Aur Ahista. The former actress posted a snippet of the song on Instagram and revealed that she only starred in the video because it was filmed in Australia and that she had no intention of pursuing a career in films at that time. Sameera Reddy wrote: "To where it all began... What an incredible start to my career. I only did this music video because it was shot in Australia! I had no interest in acting at the time. But destiny works in mysterious ways and I'm so emotional when I see this clip." The story of Aur Ahista was based on The Gifts Of Magi.

Take a look at Sameera Reddy's post here:

Four years after she featured in the music video, Sameera Reddy debuted in Bollywood opposite Sohail Khan in Maine Dil Tujhko Diya. she went on to star in films such as Musafir, Naksha, Fool & Final, Race, De Dana Dan and Tezz, also her last Hindi film. She has also starred in regional films like Narasimhudu, Ashok and Surya s/o Krishna in Telugu; Aasal, Vettai and Vedi in Tamil; and Oru Naal Varum in Malayalam.

Sameera Reddy married businessman Akshai Varde in 2045 and she hasn't appeared in a film after that. Sameera and Akshai are parents to three-year-old son Hans and she is currently pregnant with their second child.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.