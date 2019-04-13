Inside Sameera Reddy's Baby Shower With Her Adorable Son Hans Varde

Sameera Reddy photographed at her baby shower. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actress Sameera Reddy, who is expecting her second child with husband Akshai Varde, shared pictures from her intimate baby shower, hosted by her friend, on Instagram. There were balloons and gifts and of course, Sameera's son Akshay, who it appears cannot wait to become a big brother. In one of the pictures she shared on Instagram, Sameera posed with a big smile on her face and wrote: "I'm getting bigger by the day but damn it's worth it... To all the preggy ladies out there it ain't instaglam all the time." She shared several pictures on her Instagram story too.

Here are glimpses from Sameera Reddy's baby shower:

Meet the host of the party, Sameera's friend Judy Leibholz Colon, who flew down from New York to host this party. "When your bestie flies down from New York to throw you a baby shower you know you have a good friend! Thank you."

Recently, Sameera Reddy talked about new mother being targeted by trolls for post pregnancy weight, in which she said: "There are sexy ones like Kareena Kapoor who's come out looking fully hot, and there are people like me who take time (to get back in shape)," reported IANS.

Sameer Reddy debuted in Bollywood with 2002 film Maine Dil Tujhko Diya and she went on to star in films like Darna Mana Hai, Plan, MusafirRace, De Dana Dan and Fool & Final, among others. Sameera Reddy has also starred in Telugu films such as Narasimhudu and Surya s/o Krishna, and in Tamil films including Varanam Aayiram, Nadunisi Naaygal, Vedi and Vettai.

Sameera Reddy married Akshai Varde as per traditional Maharashtrian customs in 2014. Their son Hans was born in 2015.

(With inputs from IANS)

