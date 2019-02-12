Actress Sameera Reddy, Pregnant With Second Child, Posts Pic With Baby Bump. 'Halfway There,' She Writes

Sameera Reddy shared this picture recently (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights "Halfway there. Baby bump... Can't wait to meet you," she wrote Sameera recently made an appearance at the Lakme Fashion Week She and Akshai Varde are also parents to a son

Actress Sameera Reddy, who is expecting her second child with entrepreneur husband Akshai Varde, shared a set of pictures with her baby bump on Instagram and wrote, "Halfway there. Baby bump... Can't wait to meet you," she captioned her post, adding the hashtag 'pregnant belly.' Sameera's post features her in a grey outfit and she holds her baby bump and smiles. In the other picture, she adorably looks at the baby bump. Last week, Sameera made an appearance at the recently-concluded Lakme Fashion Week. From the event, she shared a picture of herself with hashtags like 'Dressing up the bump' and 'pregnancy fashion.'

Here's what Sameera Reddy posted on Tuesday.

Take a look at what the mom-to-be wore to Lakme Fashion Week.

Sameera Reddy married Akshai Varde in January 2014 in Mumbai, after which she quit films. "It is a big change in my life. For me, right now honeymoon period is going on so a little more time would be nice for me (to return to films)," she told news agency IANS. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy whom they've named Hans, in 2015.

Sameera Reddy, 38, is best-known for her roles in films like Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, Taxi No 9211 and Race. Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, opposite Sohail Khan, was her debut Hindi film. Apart from the aforementioned films, she also has movies such as Darna Mana Hai, De Dana Dan and Aakrosh on her resume. Sameera Reddy has also acted in some Tamil and Telugu films.