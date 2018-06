Inside Sameera Reddy's Caribbean Vacation Diary

Sameera Reddy is on a vacation in the Dominican Republic. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Sameera Reddy, best known for her roles in films likeand, is on a vacation in the Dominican Republic and her pictures may make you green with envy. Sameera is living a traveller's dream in the Caribbean . The 37-year-old actress shared latest pictures from her vacation diaries with her Instafam, which are all about sun-kissed beaches, high ocean waves and all things nice. "Wednesday mornings be like beach days in the Dominican Republic! Sun Sand Sea," she captioned her latest Instagram post. Sameera's fans posted several compliments for her in the comments section. Some fans also inquired about her upcoming projects. "So beautiful, madam. Next upcoming movie?" read one comment.Here are glimpses from Sameera Reddy's travel diary:Jealous much? Sameera Reddy married businessman Akshai Varde in 2014 and they are parents to three-year-old Hans. Here are some fabulous pictures Sameera instagrammed, which included her son: Sameera Reddy became a household name after starring in the music video of Pankaj Udhas' ghazalin 1997. Sameera Reddy debuted opposite Sohail Khan in 2002 filmand went on to star in films likeandamong others.Apart from Hindi films, Sameera Reddy featured in regional films likein Bengali,andin Tamil,in Malayalam andandin Telugu. Sameera was last seen in 2013 Kannada filmand she hasn't announced her comeback yet.