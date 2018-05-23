Long Time No See, Sameera Reddy (Remember Her?)

Remember actress Sameer Reddy? Yes, the one who played the role of Mini in Saif Ali Khan’s Race (2008), she is currently busy with her mommy duties. Her son Hans will turn three on Thursday, and the former actress is sharing pictures with him on Instagram. “This was my first day with you and tomorrow you turn 3 my little man. Thank you for coming into my world,” Sameera captioned one of her posts. “Aww,” commented actress Shamita Shetty on Sameera and Hans’ cute picture. Sameera Reddy married businessman Akshai Varde in January 2014 in Mumbai. They reportedly dated for two years before getting married.
Highlights
- Her son Hans will turn three on Thursday
- She is married to businessman Akshai Varde
- Sameera Reddy played the role of Mini in Saif Ali Khans Race
Take a look at Sameera’s posts here.
About a week ago, she shared this picture with Shilpa Shetty.
Sameera’s Instagram account is full of her pictures with Hans.
Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your heart - Winnie the Pooh. #morningsbelike this #always 🙂. so much to be grateful for 🙏🏻❤️ #morningface #keepingitreal #happyfriday . . . . #hansvarde #sameerareddy #mylife #myson #real #bollywood #mom #momlife #friday #morning #hugs #happy #grace #love #joy #blessed #christmas #christmastime #quotes #winniethepooh #quotestoliveby ❣️
Here’s a beautiful family picture. “If you think my hands are full you should see my heart,” she wrote.
CommentsA few days ago, our cameras spotted Sameera Reddy and Sonali Bendre in Bandra.
Soon after her wedding to Akshai Varde, Sameera had announced that she won’t return to films anytime soon. "It is a big change in my life. For me, right now honeymoon period is going on so a little more time would be nice for me (to return to films)," she told news agency IANS.
Besides, Race, Sameera Reddy, 37, is known for her roles in films like Maine Dil Tujhko Diya (debut), Darna Mana Hai, Taxi Number 9211 De Dana Dan and Aakrosh. She has also been part of some Tamil and Telugu films.