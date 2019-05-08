Here's How Mom-To-Be Sameera Reddy Is 'Celebrating' Her Pregnancy

Sameera Reddy shared this image. (Image courtesy: reddysameera)

Sameera Reddy, who is expecting her second child, frequently shares pictures of herself on her Instagram profile. On Wednesday, the 34-year-old actress added another post to her Instagram profile, in which she can be seen dressed in a swimsuit. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Sameera has been raising the bar for maternity fashion like a pro. Sameera, who, opened up about battling body image issues post her first pregnancy in a recent Instagram post, seems to be brimming with a new-found confidence which clearly reflects in her latest post. Sameera looks gorgeous in a bright pink swimsuit and a printed cape in the picture. She captioned her post: "Swimming has been so therapeutic this pregnancy! To enjoy and celebrate my growing bump. Finally had to get a swimsuit that fit."

Take a look at Sameera Reddy's post here:

On her Instagram story, Sameera Reddy shared another picture of herself along with her designer friend and she wrote: "What a fun shoot this morning."

Screenshot of Sameera Reddy's Instagram story.

Sameera Reddy opened up about struggling with body image issues after her first pregnancy in a recent Instagram post. She stated that she was too "scared" to step out of her house and that her "confidence shattered" after the birth of her son Hans. An excerpt from Sameera's post read: "I touched 102 kgs in May 2015, the month Hans was born and I'm not scared to admit it. It took me to the deepest darkest places in my head. My confidence shattered. I couldn't lose the weight for a year after because I was too scared to even step out."

Sameera Reddy married Akshai Varde in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding on January 21, 2014. The couple welcomed their first child Hans Varde in 2015.

Sameera Reddy has featured in films such as Race, Taxi No 9211, Maine Dil Tujhko Diya and De Dana Dan among others. On the work front, she was last seen in the 2013 Kannada film Varadhanayaka.

