Here's How Mom-To-Be Sameera Reddy Is 'Celebrating' Her Pregnancy

Highlights
- "Finally had to get a swimsuit that fit," wrote Sameera Reddy
- "Swimming has been so therapeutic this pregnancy," she added
- Sameera Reddy is expecting her second child
Sameera Reddy, who is expecting her second child, frequently shares pictures of herself on her Instagram profile. On Wednesday, the 34-year-old actress added another post to her Instagram profile, in which she can be seen dressed in a swimsuit. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Sameera has been raising the bar for maternity fashion like a pro. Sameera, who, opened up about battling body image issues post her first pregnancy in a recent Instagram post, seems to be brimming with a new-found confidence which clearly reflects in her latest post. Sameera looks gorgeous in a bright pink swimsuit and a printed cape in the picture. She captioned her post: "Swimming has been so therapeutic this pregnancy! To enjoy and celebrate my growing bump. Finally had to get a swimsuit that fit."
Take a look at Sameera Reddy's post here:
On her Instagram story, Sameera Reddy shared another picture of herself along with her designer friend and she wrote: "What a fun shoot this morning." In the picture, Sameera could be seen smiling with all her heart and the glow on her face is hard to miss. Take a look at the picture here:
Sameera Reddy opened up about struggling with body image issues after her first pregnancy in a recent Instagram post. She stated that she was too "scared" to step out of her house and that her "confidence shattered" after the birth of her son Hans. An excerpt from Sameera's post read: "I touched 102 kgs in May 2015, the month Hans was born and I'm not scared to admit it. It took me to the deepest darkest places in my head. My confidence shattered. I couldn't lose the weight for a year after because I was too scared to even step out."
I touched 102 Kgs in May 2015, the month Hans was born and I'm not scared to admit it . It took me to the deepest darkest places in my head. My confidence shattered . And I couldn't lose the weight for a year after because I was too scared to even step out . I disappeared because I didn't have the strength to be judged by the world after all the years of being glam and fit on screen . But the beautiful part is that you can only hit your lowest low to know you can absolutely climb out of that hole . It's a fight . A hard one . Took me 2 years more to lose the weight and to step out and face the world again but I wish I had the courage then. I did it naturally with no fad diets , no easy way out. Only with dedicated workout, yoga, pilates and strength training . It's important for me to post this now because I need women to know the struggle is real . The mood swings , hormonal changes and losing your body shape can mess with your mind. It's a superficial world and people can be hurtful if you don't keep up . But the key is to be fearless. Only you can get out of that rut. It's yours to change. Be brave . You can move mountains if you just will it . Special thanks to the best workout crew who also gave me the physical & emotional strength to get fit again @yogabypramila @adishroff @ivan_ultimatefitness @nyelakapadia & Kaizen Motafram my Pilates guru! love you guys #bollywood #mom #keepingitreal #weightlosstransformation #fattofit #pilates #postpregnancy #yoga #bodytransformation #fitness #fitnessmotivation #weightlossjourney #pregnancy #fitness
Sameera Reddy married Akshai Varde in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding on January 21, 2014. The couple welcomed their first child Hans Varde in 2015.
Sameera Reddy has featured in films such as Race, Taxi No 9211, Maine Dil Tujhko Diya and De Dana Dan among others. On the work front, she was last seen in the 2013 Kannada film Varadhanayaka.
Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.