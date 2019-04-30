Sameera Reddy Reveals Why She 'Disappeared' After Her First Pregnancy

Sameera Reddy welcomed her first child, a son, in 2015 (courtesy reddysameera)

Actress Sameera Reddy, who recently shared her ordeal of battling post pregnancy body issues in an interview, posted an Instagram note, which is a must read. With a before and after photo, Sameera Reddy talked about her struggle with body confidence after her first child, a son named Hans, was born in 2015: "I touched 102 Kgs in May 2015, the month Hans was born and I'm not scared to admit it. It took me to the deepest darkest places in my head. My confidence shattered. And I couldn't lose the weight for a year after because I was too scared to even step out." The 34-year-old quit films after she married Akshai Varde in January 2014 and was rarely spotted even by the paparazzi during her first pregnancy. Sameera Reddy is currently expecting her second child.

Sameera Reddy, who previously spoke about her transformation from "s**y Sam" to being 32 kilos overweight, added: "I disappeared because I didn't have the strength to be judged by the world after all the years of being glam and fit on screen. But the beautiful part is that you can only hit your lowest low to know you can absolutely climb out of that hole. It's a fight. A hard one."

For Sameera Reddy, losing the extra kilos meant and healthy lifestyle comprising pilates, yoga and other forms of work-out: "Took me 2 years more to lose the weight and to step out and face the world again but I wish I had the courage then. I did it naturally with no fad diets, no easy way out. Only with dedicated workout, yoga, pilates and strength training.

Having said that, she also added: "But the key is to be fearless. Only you can get out of that rut. It's yours to change. Be brave. You can move mountains if you just will it." Sameera Reddy rounded off her post with a "special thank-you" note for her team of fitness trainers, who helped her get back in shape.

During her acting career, Sameera Reddy featured in films such as Race, Taxi No 9211 and Maine Dil Tujhko Diya. She was last seen in 2013's Kannada film Varadhanayaka.

