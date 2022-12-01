'Which Mom Are You?' Asks Sameera Reddy With A Hilarious Reel

Sameera Reddy shares a hilarious reel.

In a funny Instagram video, actress Sameera Reddy, who has been championing body positivity for the past two to three years, portrayed various types of mothers going about their daily lives.

Her video supported the idea that a mother plays many roles in her child's development in a funny way. She is seen portraying a variety of mothers in her hilarious video, including the "tired mom," the "gym mom," the "fashion mom," the "influencer mom," and the "please don't talk to me mom."

The video went viral immediately after being shared, with over 6,00,000 views in the first three hours. It has received more than 50,000 likes and is still going strong with views and likes.

Watch the video here:

In 2014, Sameera Reddy married businessman Akshai Varde in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding, and the couple welcomed two children, Hans Varde in 2015 and Nyra in 2019. On the work front, Sameera Reddy was last seen in the 2013 Kannada film Varadhanayaka.

