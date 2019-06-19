Pics From Sameera Reddy's Baby Shower With Husband Akshai And Son Hans

Sameera Reddy shared this photo on Instagram. (Image courtesy: reddysameera)

Sameera Reddy, who is expecting her second child in July, frequently adds pictures of herself enjoying her pregnancy to her Instagram diaries. Adding on to the list, the 34-year-old actress recently shared a picture of herself from her baby shower, in which she can be seen having "hearty laughter" with her husband Akshai Varde and son Hans. In the photos and videos shared by Sameera on Instagram, she can be seen dressed in a traditional red and yellow kanjeevaram saree. Posting the beautiful family picture, Sameera wrote: "Hearty laughter and inner smiles is enough to keep me happy for a lifetime! My godh bharai bliss," and accompanied her caption with a heart emoji.



Along with the ceremony, Sameera also did a pregnancy photoshoot and shared the glimpses of her preparation on her Instagram story.



Sameera has frequently treated her fans on Instagram by sharing her pregnancy pictures, which also very often feature her son. Take a look:

In one of her previous posts, Sameera spoke about how post pregnancy body issues "shattered" her "confidence" and it took her more than "two years to lose weight." An excerpt from her post read: "I touched 102 kilos in May 2015, the month Hans was born and I'm not scared to admit it. It took me to the deepest darkest places in my head. My confidence shattered. And I couldn't lose the weight for a year after because I was too scared to even step out. I disappeared because I didn't have the strength to be judged by the world after all the years of being glam and fit on screen. But the beautiful part is that you can only hit your lowest low to know you can absolutely climb out of that hole."



Sameera and Akshai got married in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding on January 21, 2014. The couple welcomed their first child Hans in 2015.