Behold The Glory Of Sameera Reddy, 9 Months Pregnant, In Surreal Underwater Pics

Sameera Reddy shared this picture from her photoshoot. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights I wanted to celebrate the beauty of the bump in my 9th month: Sameera Sameera is married to businessman Akshai Varde She also has a four-year-old son Hans

Actress Sameera Reddy, who regularly posts updates of her second pregnancy on her Instagram page, shared surreal pictures from an underwater photoshoot on Thursday. Sameera Reddy swam and posed in pristine water, as photographer Sumer Verma clicked away. Sameera Reddy explained in one of the captions that she opted for the underwater photoshoot as she wanted 'to celebrate the beauty of the bump in the ninth month.' She wrote: "I wanted to celebrate the beauty of the bump in my 9th month. At a time when we feel the most vulnerable, tired, scared, excited and at our biggest and most beautiful! I look forward to sharing it with you guys and I know the positivity will resonate because we all are at different phases of our lives with unique sizes and we need to love and accept ourselves at every level."

Sameera Reddy also added that she did not use any Instagram filter or Photoshop edits before posting the pictures. "Reflecting! I'm proud to say these pictures are #nofilter #notouchup #nophotoshop."

Check out pictures from Sameera Reddy's underwater photoshoot here:

Sameera Reddy is married to businessman Akshai Varde and they are parents to four-year-old son Hans. Sameera earlier talked about being a 'mess' after her first pregnancy. In an interview with IANS she said: "From being that 's**y Sam', I went to this. I put on 32 kg up and couldn't recognise myself. I was a complete mess... Everyone knew I was feeling depressed, but I was a good mother."

However, for her second pregnancy, Sameera says she embraced how 'she has a bump and a bit of weight that will come on.' The actress said: "I will not look glamorous all the time. But I wanted to come out and say Hey! it's okay to be like this'."

Sameera, who quit films after marriage, is best-known for her roles in films such as Darna Mana Hai, Plan, No Entry, Taxi Number 9211, De Dana Dan and Tezz.

(With inputs from IANS)

