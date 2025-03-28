Advertisement
Husband Suffers Kidney Failure, Woman Drowns Baby Girl, Keeps Son Alive

Arogya Vijaya was reportedly worried that she would not be able to look after the newborn as she already has a one-year-old son and her husband had suffered kidney failure.

Read Time: 1 min
Husband Suffers Kidney Failure, Woman Drowns Baby Girl, Keeps Son Alive
When the police questioned the woman, she confessed to her crime.
Hyderabad:

A woman killed her two-week-old baby girl by drowning her in a bucket of water at their home in Hyderabad's Mailardevpally, police said. The woman, originally from Tamil Nadu, had migrated to Telangana and was working at a kitchen in the Katedan Industrial Area of the city.

Arogya Vijaya was reportedly worried that she would not be able to look after the newborn as she already has a one-year-old son and her husband had suffered kidney failure.

On March 25, Vijaya claimed that she was showering, and when she returned, she found the baby missing. She claimed that she searched for her and found her in a bucket of water. She called her husband and told him someone had drowned their baby.

Her husband, identified as Mudalai Mani, registered a police complaint. When the police questioned the woman, she confessed to her crime.

