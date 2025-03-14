US Woman Fatally Stabs Newborn Baby With Metal Letter Opener Seconds After Giving Birth: Cops

A 31-year-old US woman allegedly stabbed her newborn baby to death with a metal letter opener and then stuffed the body in a garbage bag. Citing an arrest warrant filed in the case, People reported that the woman, identified as An T. Ngo from South Carolina, gave birth to a boy on March 7 in her apartment complex. Seconds after giving birth, she allegedly cut the umbilical cord with a metal letter opener and then proceeded to repeatedly stab her newborn son to death with the household object.

"I'll be honest with you. I've been doing this for over two and-a-half decades and I have never seen anything this gruesome. I've never seen anything this bad," Easley Police Chief Brandon Liner said at a press conference Wednesday, as per the outlet.

After stabbing the baby to death, the 31-year-old placed the newborn's body in a plastic bag and then put the remains in another room, cops said. Police were called to the scene by the woman's boyfriend. Officers arrived to find the newborn baby with severe injuries and he was declared dead at the scene. Ngo, on the other hand, was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

"It was very apparent that Miss Ngo is the one who tragically murdered this child," Easley Police Chief said at the press conference, as per the New York Post.

"We will speak for this baby," he said, adding, "We will make sure that this baby will receive justice. It didn't have a chance at life. Not long."

Police arrested the 31-year-old on March 11 after she was released from the hospital. She is charged with homicide by child abuse and has been denied bail, the outlet reported. She is being held in custody ahead of her next court appearance on May 15.