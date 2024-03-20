Hyderabad Woman Finds Daughter With Her Boyfriend At Home, Kills Her

A woman in Hyderabad allegedly killed her 19-year-old daughter on Wednesday after finding her with her boyfriend at their home, police said.

Police say Jangamma allegedly strangled her daughter Bhargavi at their home in Ibrahimpatnam after she found her with her boyfriend when no one else was home.

On Wednesday, Jangamma came home from work for lunch and found Bhargavi with her boyfriend.

Seeing this, she sent the boyfriend out of the house and allegedly assaulted her before strangling her with a saree, police said.

Ibrahimpatnam police officer Satyanarayana told NDTV that the victim's minor brother claimed he witnessed the murder and had filed a complaint against his mother. Police say he saw his mother assault his sister from a window.

Jangamma wanted to get Bhargavi married and the family were looking for matches, police said.