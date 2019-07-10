Sameera Reddy Celebrates Her 'Imperfectly Perfect' Self In No Make-Up Video

Sameera Reddy in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: reddysameera)

Sameera Reddy, who is expecting her second child, frequently shares posts pertaining to body positivity on social media and her latest Instagram entry is not an exception. On Wednesday, the 34-year-old actress shared a video, in which she could be seen sans make-up. The idea behind the video was to showcase the "imperfectly perfect" facet of her personality. Sameera shared the video and wrote: "This is the real me! Almost ready to pop! I know I'll bounce back and I am not afraid of being judged. I wanted to share how I looked without make up and my morning face and how it's important for me to celebrate it." She added the hashtag "#imperfectlyperfect."

In the video, Sameera touched upon an array of topics like beauty standards for women, body positivity, embracing our flaws and most importantly of all - loving ourselves the way we are. Take a look at the video here:

Sameera, who opened up about battling body image issues post her first pregnancy in an Instagram post, seems to be brimming with a new-found confidence which clearly reflects in her latest set of posts. Not to mention the underwater photo shoot, in which the actress looked simply stunning. Take a look at the pictures here:

Sameera Reddy married Akshai Varde in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding on January 21, 2014. The couple welcomed their first child Hans Varde in 2015.

Sameera Reddy has featured in films such as Race, Taxi No 9211, Maine Dil Tujhko Diya and De Dana Dan among others. On the work front, she was last seen in the 2013 Kannada film Varadhanayaka.

