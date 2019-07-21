Sameera Reddy's Son Hans Is 'Fascinated' With His Little Sister. See Pic

Sameera Reddy Instagrammed this picture. (Image courtesy: reddysameera)

Sameera Reddy's latest post on Instagram will surely bring a smile on your face. The actress shared a post, which features her son Hans and her baby daughter, the reason why this "Sunday morning" picture is beyond adorable. Sameera, who welcomed her second child on July 12, has been adding photos of her baby girl to her Instagram diaries every now and then and it wouldn't be wrong to say that her Instafam can't get enough of her little bundle of joy. Going by Sameera's latest post, it also seems like Hans is fascinated with his little sister and stays by her side most of the time to protect her (just like a big brother). Sharing the picture, Sameera expressed her emotions out loud and wrote: "Love at first sight. He is so fascinated with her, it's too sweet. Sunday mornings!"

Take a look:

A few days ago, Sameera shared first-hand accounts of the challenges faced by a new mom in her postpartum period. An excerpt of the post, which was another addition to her "#ImperfectlyPerfect" campaign, read: "I promised I'd share my postpartum journey so, here goes. It's really damn hard on the body when it's a c-section because the stitches hurt like mad. Nothing can ready you for the sleepless nights of endless feeding and your body just feels so out of whack it can really get you down. The tummy swelling takes a while to go and this is day 5 post-delivery."

Read her entire post here:

Now, take a look at the post where Sameera announced the arrival of her little baby:

Sameera Reddy got married to businessman Akshay Varde in the year 2014. The couple welcomed their first child Hans in 2015. Sameera Reddy was last seen in Kannada movie Varadhanayaka.

