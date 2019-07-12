It's A Girl: Sameera Reddy Welcomes 'Little Angel' With An Adorable Post

Sameera Reddy, Akshai Varde are also parents to son Hans (courtesy reddysameera)

Actress Sameera Reddy and husband Akshai Varde welcomed their second child - a baby girl - on Friday morning and shared the baby news with an adorable Instagram post. "Our little angel came this morning. My baby girl! Thank you for all the love and blessings. #blessed," read Sameera's Instagram post made on Friday afternoon. The new mother added just a glimpse of her daughter in the baby announcement post - Sameera's hands can be seen cradled around the baby's fingers in the picture. Sameera Reddy and Akshai Varde are also parents to a son named Hans, who often features in the actress' Instagram posts.

See Sameera Reddy's baby announcement post here:

During her pregnancy, Sameera Reddy kept her Instafam occupied with interesting posts every now and then. Just days before she welcomed her daughter, Sameera trended a great deal for her no make-up video, in which she described herself as "This is the real me! Almost ready to pop! I know I'll bounce back and I'm not afraid of being judged."

Sameera Reddy thrilled the Internet with her stunning underwater photos from a pregnancy-special photoshoot. She followed up her surreal pictures with a fresh post, thanking fans for the positive response: "I want to thank you for supporting this campaign. I wanted to empower women to just love their bodies. And I'm so grateful for the positive feedback. I love you guys. You give me strength #instafam. We are all #imperfectlyperfect." The 34-year-old actress had previousy opened up about battling body-image issues after her first pregnancy.

Sameera Reddy is best known for starring in films such as Race, Taxi No 9211 and Maine Dil Tujhko Diya. She was last seen in 2013's Kannada movie Varadhanayaka.

