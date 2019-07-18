Sameera Reddy's Progress Report 5 Days After Giving Birth: 'Stitches Hurt Like Mad'

Sameera Reddy welcomed her daughter on Friday (courtesy reddysameera)

Highlights "I promised I'd share my postpartum journey," wrote Sameera "It's really damn hard on the body," she added "Nothing can ready you for the sleepless nights," she wrote in her post

Actress Sameera Reddy, who welcomed her second child - a baby daughter - on Friday, shared first-hand accounts of the challenges faced by a new mom in her postpartum period. In her inspiring post, which is yet another addition to her "#ImperfectlyPerfect" campaign, Sameera wrote: "I promised I'd share my postpartum journey so, here goes. It's really damn hard on the body when it's a c-section because the stitches hurt like mad. Nothing can ready you for the sleepless nights of endless feeding and your body just feels so out of whack it can really get you down. The tummy swelling takes a while to go and this is day 5 post-delivery."

In her note, Sameera Reddy added that while embracing motherhood is a delightful experience, postpartum experiences do take a toll on the mother but like she said, there's always a "silver lining": "I'm thrilled to have my daughter in my arms but I can't help but feel hormonally challenged because of all the changes. It all bounces back and that's the silver lining!"

Read Sameera Reddy's post here:

On Friday, Sameera Reddy dropped the baby news with an adorable post:

Later, she shared just a glimpse of her baby daughter, writing: "This little girl gave me the strength of wild horses. She wanted me to find myself again. She knew I was lost and she showed me the way."

Sameera Reddy and her husband Akshay Varde are also parents to a son named Hans, who was born in 2015. The actress quit acting soon after her wedding in 2013 and only recently revealed in interviews that she "disappeared" from Bollywood as she was struggling with body image issues post her first pregnancy. Sameera Reddy was last seen in Kannada movie Varadhanayaka.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.