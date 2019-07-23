'Forgot How Stressful Breastfeeding Can Be,' Writes Sameera Reddy. Read Her Post

Sameera Reddy with her daughter. (Image courtesy: reddysameera)

Sameera Reddy, who recently gave birth to a baby girl, has been posting different facets of her life as a mother on social media. In her latest Instagram entry, the 34-year-old actress shared her bittersweet experience as a new mom, in which she particularly talked about breastfeeding. Sameera said that though breastfeeding is a "natural process," it can often be "very stressful" at times. Sameera also said that women should feel free to resort to any way of feeding their kids that they find suitable and that "no one can define what's the perfect way." Sameera signed off the note saying, "We're doing the best we can."

"I think it's cool if a mom wants to move totally to formula or only BF or balance both. There is no shame and no one can define what's the perfect way. We're doing the best we can! Ladoos to pumps I'm on job but damn it's really quite hard," read an excerpt from Sameera Reddy's post. Read her post here:

Sameera Reddy welcomed her second child earlier this month. She introduced her Instafam to her daughter by posting an adorable photograph on Instagram. She wrote an extensive note, an excerpt from which read, "This little girl gave me the strength of wild horses. She wanted me to find myself again. She knew I was lost and she showed me the way. I found a voice in celebrating motherhood."

Sameera, who married Akshai Varde in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding in 2014, is also a mother to a son named Hans Varde. On Sunday, she posted a picture in which Hans could be seen admiring his little sister. "Love at first sight. He is so fascinated with her. It's too sweet," Sameera wrote.

Sameera Reddy has starred in films like Race, Taxi No 9211, Maine Dil Tujhko Diya and De Dana Dan among others. The 2013 Kannada film Varadhanayaka was her last release.

