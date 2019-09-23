Sameera Reddy Shares A Glimpse Of Her 'World' And Its Adorable Beyond Words

Sameera Reddy shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Sameera Reddy welcomed her Instafam to 'her world' and it's beautiful. The actress, who recently opted for a professional photoshoot with her children - son Hans and two-month-old daughter Nyra - shared a photo from the album, which is just picture perfect. In the photo, Sameera holds Nyra, who is wrapped in her blanket, as she shares a moment with Hans. "Welcome to my world," she captioned the picture. "Beautiful... love (the) picture," wrote an Instagram user while another added, "Oh my god, this is so adorable. Lots of love." Sameera Reddy is married to businessman Akshai Varde and they welcomed Nyra in July this year. On social media, Sameera Reddy shared highlights of her pregnancy and post-natal days with her fans but more on that later.

Take a look at what Sameera Reddy's world looks like:

After announcing her second pregnancy on social media, Sameera Reddy opened up about dealing with postpartum after the birth of her son and how she dealt with body image issues. "I disappeared because I didn't have the strength to be judged by the world after all the years of being glam and fit on screen," she had said and added that she was better prepared the second time.

Earlier this month, Sameera Reddy wrote about dealing with 'baby blues' and 'postpartum' in an Instagram post. "Been having baby blues the last week. Fighting it but I guess it catches up. I really wonder sometimes how some moms make it look easy because I struggle a lot," she wrote.

Sameera Reddy has featured in films such as Race, Taxi No 9211 and Maine Dil Tujhko Diya. She was last seen in 2013's Kannada film Varadhanayaka.

