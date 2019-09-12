Sameera Reddy Can't Help But 'Feel Good' As Her Daughter Nyra Turns 2-Months-Old

Sameera Reddy photographed with Nyra. (Image courtesy: reddysameera)

Sameera Reddy just can't stop smiling and why should she? Her daughter Nyra just turned 2-months-old on Thursday. The 34-year-old actress shared a lovely picture with her "sunshine" (as she aptly described) on Instagram. Sameera can be seen smiling with all her heart in the photograph as baby Nyra relaxes in her arms. However, it will be difficult to say what we liked more about Sameera's post - the priceless photograph or the beautiful caption that she wrote along with it. In case you are wondering what the caption was, we are here to help. "Nyra turns 2 months today! It's a rainy day but I got my sunshine with me," wrote the actress. She added the hashtags #feelingood and #momlife to her post.

Check out Sameera Reddy's post here:

Sameera frequently delights her fans with posts pertaining to her motherhood diaries. Last week, the De Dana Dan actress shared a video on her Instagram profile, in which she and her son Hans Varde could be seen beatboxing. She captioned the post: "Beatbox collective with the boys and one little girl." ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

Sameera Reddy has filled her Instagram profile with oh-so-adorable pictures of her daughter Nyra and we are not complaining at all. Take a look at the pictures here:

Sameera Reddy married Akshay Varde in 2013 and quit acting soon after her wedding. The couple welcomed their first child Hans Varde in the year 2015. On the work front, she was last seen in Kannada movie Varadhanayaka. Sameera Reddy has featured in Bollywood films such as Taxi No 9211 and Maine Dil Tujhko Diya to name a few.

