Sameera Reddy Climbed The 'Tallest Peak In Karnataka' With Her 2-Month-Old Daughter Nyra

Sameera Reddy with her daughter Nyra. (Image courtesy: reddysameera)

New mom Sameera Reddy is setting all sorts of goals for her fans. The 35-year-old actress recently climbed Mullayanagiri - the "tallest peak in Karnataka." BTW, did we tell you that the actress was not alone on her journey? She did this along with her 2-month-old daughter Nyra. On Monday afternoon, Sameera shared the picturesque view of the Mullayanagiri peak in a video, in which she can be seen carrying her little daughter. "Attempted climbing to Mullayanagiri with Nyra strapped on. I stopped midway because I was so out of breath! 6300 ft high. It's the tallest peak in Karnataka," Sameera wrote.

In her post, Sameera stated that she received an overwhelming response from new moms, who were inspired by her. She added, "So many messages from new moms saying they are inspired to travel and I'm thrilled my travel stories are getting such a positive response. It's very easy to feel low post baby and I'm super determined to not let it get me down. I just fed her on demand everywhere. Less fuss and easy to travel this way."

Check out Sameera Reddy's video here:

Ahead of climbing the Mullayanagiri peak, the De Dana Dan actress posted a super cute selfie along with her son Hans Varde, on Instagram. An excerpt from her post read, "Nothing like cuddles on a vacation. Got to spend some quality time with this little guy."

Take a look at the aforementioned post here:

Sameera Reddy married Akshay Varde in 2013 and quit acting soon after her wedding. The couple welcomed their first child Hans Varde in the year 2015. The actress has been a part of films like Taxi No 9211 and Maine Dil Tujhko Diya.

