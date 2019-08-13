Sameera Reddy's Post For One-Month-Old Daughter Nyra Is Pure Love

Sameera Reddy shared this image. (Image courtesy: reddysameera)

Sameera Reddy's daughter Nyra turned a month old on Tuesday and in order to mark the special day, the actress shared an adorable picture of herself along with her little munchkin. In the picture, Sameera can be seen smiling with all her heart as she admires her one-month-old daughter. The 34-year-old actress wrote: "One month already. Is the second time round easier? Absolutely not, but so worth it." She added a heart emoji to the post and the hashtags #motherhood #newborn# herewegoagain. The post is replete with comments like "Cutest pic of the day" and "so sweet." If Sameera Reddy's post doesn't make you smile, we don't know what will.

Take a look at Sameera Reddy's post here:

Sameera Reddy has been keeping her Instafam engaged by actively posting stories from her motherhood diaries. As a part of the World Breastfeeding Week (August 1-7). Sameera shared several posts pertaining to breastfeeding on her Instagram profile. Take a look at some of the posts here:

Sameera Reddy, welcomed her daughter last month, announced her daughter's name on social media in the most adorable way possible. She shared a picture of her son Hans Varde holding a piece of paper that had Nyra painted on it. In her post, Sameera referred to Nyra as "little lady" and wrote: "Welcoming our little lady to the Varde family, baby girl 'Nyra.' ICYMI, check out the post here:

Sameera married Akshai Varde in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding in 2014 and the couple welcomed their first child - Hans Varde in the year 2015.

In terms of work, Sameera Reddy was last seen in the 2013 Kannada film Varadhanayaka. She has been a part of Bollywood films such as Taxi No 9211, De Dana Dan and Maine Dil Tujhko Diya among others.

