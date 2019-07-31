Introducing Sameera Reddy's Baby Daughter - Nyra

Sameera Reddy with her son Hans Varde. (Image courtesy: reddysameera)

Highlights Sameera Reddy announced the name of her daughter on Instagram Sameera welcomed her daughter earlier this month "Welcoming our little lady to the Varde family," wrote Sameera Reddy

Sameera Reddy announced the name of her baby girl on social media and we don't think she could have done it in a more adorable fashion. Sameera has named her baby girl Nyra. On Wednesday, the 34-year-old actress shared a super cute picture along with her 4-year-old son Hans Varde, in which the mother-son duo can be seen holding a piece of paper that has Nyra painted on it and the smiles on their faces are absolutely priceless. In her post, Sameera referred to Nyra as "little lady" and wrote: "Welcoming our little lady to the Varde family, baby girl 'Nyra.'" She accompanied the post with the hashtags #blessed, #grace, #love and #family.

Without much ado, check out Sameera Reddy's post here:

Sameera introduced Nyra to her fans by sharing a lovely post on Instagram, an excerpt from which read, "This little girl gave me the strength of wild horses. She wanted me to find myself again. She knew I was lost and she showed me the way. I found a voice in celebrating motherhood, wanting change on body perception and the best part was reaching out to people to just feel good about themselves."

This is the post we are talking about:

The actress has been actively sharing posts pertaining to her motherhood diaries on Instagram, which will surely make you smile. Check out the posts here:

Sameera Reddy married Akshai Varde in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding in 2014 and the couple welcomed their first child - Hans Varde in the year 2015.

On the professional front, Sameera Reddy was last seen in the 2013 Kannada film Varadhanayaka. She has featured in Bollywood films such as Taxi No 9211, De Dana Dan and Maine Dil Tujhko Diya among others.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.