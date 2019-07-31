Introducing Sameera Reddy's Baby Daughter - Nyra

Highlights
- Sameera Reddy announced the name of her daughter on Instagram
- Sameera welcomed her daughter earlier this month
- "Welcoming our little lady to the Varde family," wrote Sameera Reddy
Sameera Reddy announced the name of her baby girl on social media and we don't think she could have done it in a more adorable fashion. Sameera has named her baby girl Nyra. On Wednesday, the 34-year-old actress shared a super cute picture along with her 4-year-old son Hans Varde, in which the mother-son duo can be seen holding a piece of paper that has Nyra painted on it and the smiles on their faces are absolutely priceless. In her post, Sameera referred to Nyra as "little lady" and wrote: "Welcoming our little lady to the Varde family, baby girl 'Nyra.'" She accompanied the post with the hashtags #blessed, #grace, #love and #family.
Without much ado, check out Sameera Reddy's post here:
Sameera introduced Nyra to her fans by sharing a lovely post on Instagram, an excerpt from which read, "This little girl gave me the strength of wild horses. She wanted me to find myself again. She knew I was lost and she showed me the way. I found a voice in celebrating motherhood, wanting change on body perception and the best part was reaching out to people to just feel good about themselves."
This is the post we are talking about:
This little girl gave me the strength of wild horses. She wanted me to find myself again. She knew I was lost and she showed me the way. I found a voice in celebrating motherhood, wanting change on body perception and the best part was reaching out to people to just feel good about themselves . I'm so happy that people felt so connected and supported me to get here ! We prayed for a #babygirl and we are #blessed ! #baby #pink #itsagirl #motherhood #mom #sleeplessnights #herewegoagain
The actress has been actively sharing posts pertaining to her motherhood diaries on Instagram, which will surely make you smile. Check out the posts here:
Day 11 - Happiness galore with no sleep, colic and feeding round the clock ! I think I forgot how stressful breastfeeding can be !! I mean the pressure Is quite real and the whole top feed balance after a csec is hectic! I finally am exclusively feeding her but the whole process is something that should be natural but it's made to be very stressful . I realised with the feedback that a lot of women struggle with it . I think it's cool if a mom wants to move totally to formula or only BF or balance both . There is no shame and no one can define what's the perfect way . We're doing the best we can ! Ladoos to pumps I'm on job but damn it's really quite hard ! . #momlife #hanginginthere #super #happy #tired #thrilled #motherhood #newborn #girl #babygirl #mom #newmom #again #breastfeeding #motherhood #imperfectlyperfect
Sameera Reddy married Akshai Varde in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding in 2014 and the couple welcomed their first child - Hans Varde in the year 2015.
On the professional front, Sameera Reddy was last seen in the 2013 Kannada film Varadhanayaka. She has featured in Bollywood films such as Taxi No 9211, De Dana Dan and Maine Dil Tujhko Diya among others.
