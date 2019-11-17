Sameera Reddy's Post With Daughter Nyra Comes With A Powerful Message

Sameera Reddy shared this picture. (Image courtesy: reddysameera)

Sameera Reddy occupied a spot on the list of trends on Sunday after she shared a powerful message on social media about "girl power." The actress shared a really adorable picture of herself and her "little girl" Nyra and accompanied it with a note, in which she talked about how having a "little girl is joy" for her. Sameera also touched upon the issue of gender inequality and said that it is hard for her to understand how a "girl child" was considered a "burden" in the country. Posting the beautiful mother-daughter picture, Sameera wrote a lengthy note: "To have a little girl is such joy! Can't even understand how in our country, the girl child was considered a burden! I say 'was' because I hope that mindset has really changed."

"I still hear how in big urban families they prefer the firstborn to be a boy but I can tell you as one of three girls in my family, we have achieved more than any boy could have! #girlpower #equal #girlchild #proud #babygirl #india #momlife," added Sameera. Take a look at her post:

Sameera Reddy often shares adorable pictures and videos of Nyra and her son Hans. In one of her previous posts, she posted a video of Nyra smiling innocently and wrote: "Smile when you fall and you will find a way to get right back up again. Always there to catch you baby girl."

Check it out:

Sameera Reddy married Akshai Varde in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding in 2014 and the couple welcomed Hans Varde in 2015 and Nyra this year.

On the work front, Sameera Reddy was last seen in the 2013 Kannada film Varadhanayaka.

