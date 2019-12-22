Sameera Reddy's Early Christmas Greeting, Featuring Daughter Nyra, Is Everything

Sameera Reddy with her daughter Nyra. (Image courtesy: reddysameera )

Highlights Sameera shared a super cute picture on Instagram

Nyra can be seen wearing a Santa cap in the picture

Sameera welcomed Nyra in July this year

There's still time for Christmas but with actress Sameera Reddy's latest Instagram entry, you'll surely get the festive feels. The 39-year-old actress, on Sunday, shared super cute Christmas greeting on her Instagram profile, which will compell you to say aww. In the picture, Sameera can be seen admiring her daughter Nyra, who can be seen wearing a Santa cap. It would be tough to say what we liked more about the post - the adorable mother-daughter picture or the caption that Sameera wrote along with the caption. Sameera captioned the post: "All I want for Christmas is you!" She added the hashtags #christmas #weekend #onthebeach #momlife #mybaby to her post.

The comments section on Sameera's post was flooded with remarks like "so cute" and "little angel" along with several Christmas greetings. Check out the post here:

A few days ago, Sameera Reddy shared a lovely picture of her husband Akshay Varde along with their daughter Nyra and she captioned the post: "Father plays as important a role as a mother! My dad used to pride himself for having never changed a diaper and maybe it was ok then but I'm so glad it's changed. The modern dad is cool hip and very involved! When I see a dad totally into his family and kids I find it super appealing."

The De Dana Dan actress frequently delights her Instafam with pictures of her daughter Nyra and her son Hans Varde. Check out some of the posts here:

Sameera Reddy married Akshay Varde in 2013 and quit acting soon after her wedding. The couple welcomed their first child Hans Varde in the year 2015. On the work front, she was last seen in Kannada movie Varadhanayaka. Sameera Reddy has featured in Bollywood films such as Taxi No 9211 and Maine Dil Tujhko Diya to name a few.