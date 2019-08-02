Sameera Reddy's Breastfeeding Post Comes With A Special Message For New Dads As Well

Highlights
Sameera Reddy, who recently became a mother for the second time, has been actively sharing posts about different facets of maternity on social media and her latest Instagram entry is about breastfeeding, which is perfectly in sync with the World Breastfeeding Week (August 1-7). In her post, Sameera not only addressed new mothers, she also drew the attention of new dads and asked them to be supportive of new moms. "New dads and loved ones listen up! It's World Breast feeding week and this post is for you to know that you can be the biggest support and encouragement to a new mom," read an excerpt from Sameera Reddy's post.
In her extensive note, Sameera touched upon the mental and physical connotations that breastfeeding can have and how it can affect a mother's behavior. She added, "Understanding the pressure on her physically and emotionally is the best thing you can do. Nothing like feeling loved at such an overwhelming time."
In the latter section of the post, the actress talked about the stigma attached to breast feeding and that women should not feel ashamed of resorting to the method. She signed off the note saying, "We need to support all mothers and show love and respect."
New dads & loved ones listen up! Its World Breast feeding week and this post is for you to know that you can be the biggest support and encouragement to a new mom! A mother may be depressed, lacking in confidence, worried, or stressed and it affects breastfeeding. These factors do not directly affect her milk production, but can interfere with the way in which she responds to her baby. This can result in the baby taking less milk, and failing to stimulate milk production. So be there for her . Understanding the pressure on her physically and emotionally is the best thing you can do. Nothing like feeling loved at such an overwhelming time. . I would also like to give a shoutout to moms who have struggled with low milk production . This could happen due to a pathological reason including endocrine problems or a host of other factors .A few mothers have a physiological low breast-milk production, for no apparent reason, and production does not increase when the breastfeeding technique and pattern improve. There is no reason to shame them or make them feel any pressure in not being able to BF. we need to support all mothers and show love and respect . . #worldbreastfeedingweek2019 . @WABA_global @who @unicefindia
This is not the first time that Sameera Reddy has shared a post on breast feeding. On Wednesday, the actress shared a video, in which she spread awareness about breastfeeding.
Before that, she shared a post, in which she wrote that breastfeeding is a "natural process," it can often be "very stressful" at times. Sameera also said that women should feel free to resort to any way of feeding their kids that they find suitable.
Day 11 - Happiness galore with no sleep, colic and feeding round the clock ! I think I forgot how stressful breastfeeding can be !! I mean the pressure Is quite real and the whole top feed balance after a csec is hectic! I finally am exclusively feeding her but the whole process is something that should be natural but it's made to be very stressful . I realised with the feedback that a lot of women struggle with it . I think it's cool if a mom wants to move totally to formula or only BF or balance both . There is no shame and no one can define what's the perfect way . We're doing the best we can ! Ladoos to pumps I'm on job but damn it's really quite hard ! . #momlife #hanginginthere #super #happy #tired #thrilled #motherhood #newborn #girl #babygirl #mom #newmom #again #breastfeeding #motherhood #imperfectlyperfect
Sameera Reddy welcomed her daughter Nyra last month. She married Akshai Varde in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding in 2014 and the couple are also parents to a son named Hans Varde.
Sameera Reddy has starred in films like Race, Taxi No 9211, Maine Dil Tujhko Diya and De Dana Dan among others. The 2013 Kannada film Varadhanayakawas her last release.
