New Mom Sameera Reddy Is Finally Smiling After Battling 'Baby Blues And Postpartum'

Highlights
- Sameera Reddy said she was struggling with "baby blues"
- "I really wonder how some moms make it look easy," she added
- "I'm so happy and thrilled and yet I can get so low," Sameera wrote
Actress Sameera Reddy, whose family was joined by baby daughter Nyra in July, wrote a post about dealing with "baby blues" during her postpartum period. After a difficult one week recently, she's finally a happy face as she was visited by her close friend Yukika, who is an expecting mother. Sameera Reddy wrote how her four-year-old son Hans and Yukika's firstborn son managed to finally cheer her up. Sharing a photo her son Hans and his partner-in-crime, Sameera Reddy wrote: "These two lil boys really crack us up! So needed it!" Elaborating on her note, she added: "Been having baby blues the last week. Fighting it but I guess it catches up. I really wonder sometimes how some moms make it look easy because I struggle a lot. I'm so happy and thrilled and yet I can get so low and moody it's confusing."
"My preggy friend Yukika glowing and due in 2 months," added Sameera and in the hashtags, she wrote: "#postpartum #moods #staystrong" among other ones.
Sameera Reddy, who opened up about battling body image issues after her first pregnancy, is now a renewed self with her only focus being to "keep it real". Sameera Reddy returned to Instagram within days of welcoming baby daughter Nyra and kept her promise of sharing about her postpartum journey: "I promised I'd share my postpartum journey so, here goes. It's really damn hard on the body when it's a c-section because the stitches hurt like mad. Nothing can ready you for the sleepless nights of endless feeding and your body just feels so out of whack it can really get you down. The tummy swelling takes a while to go and this is day 5 post-delivery."
Meanwhile, this is how she had introduced her baby daughter on Instagram.
Sameera Reddy's post on breast-feeding came with a powerful message for new dads as well.
Sameera Reddy married Akshay Varde in 2013 and quit acting soon after her wedding. Only recently she revealed in interviews that she "disappeared" from Bollywood as she was struggling with body image issues after Hans was born in 2015. Sameera Reddy was last seen in Kannada movie Varadhanayaka.
