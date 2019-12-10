Sameera Reddy Shares Her Experience Of 'Handling Two Kids' At A Birthday Party

Sameera Reddy shared this image. (Image courtesy: reddysameera )

Actress Sameera Reddy shared a lovely picture of herself along with kids Hans Varde and Nyra on her Instagram profile, on Tuesday. The 35-year-old actress revealed that the picture happens to be from film producer Aditya Chopra and Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira Chopra's fourth birthday party. In the picture, Sameera can be seen smiling with all her heart as she poses with her kids. Sameera accompanied her post along with an interesting caption and wrote: "Handling 2 kids at a birthday party be like. Happy Birthday Adira." She added the hashtags #momlife and #aboutlastnight to her post. She also added a heart emoji to her post.

Take a look at Sameera Reddy's post here:

Sameera frequently delights her fans with posts pertaining to her motherhood diaries. A few month ago, the De Dana Dan actress shared a video on her Instagram profile, in which she and her son Hans Varde could be seen beatboxing. She captioned the post: "Beatbox collective with the boys and one little girl." ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

Sameera Reddy's daughter Nyra frequently makes appearances on her mother's Instagram profile. Take a look at some of the posts here:

Sameera Reddy married Akshay Varde in 2013 and quit acting soon after her wedding. The couple welcomed their first child Hans Varde in the year 2015. On the work front, she was last seen in Kannada movie Varadhanayaka. Sameera Reddy has featured in Bollywood films such as Taxi No 9211 and Maine Dil Tujhko Diya to name a few.