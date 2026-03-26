Watch: Ram Charan Meets Fans After Minor Eye Injury On <i>Peddi</i> Sets

Ram Charan made his first public appearance after sustaining a minor injury on the sets of Peddi, and fans were relieved to see him doing well. The actor was spotted with a bandage above his eye as he stepped out to meet fans ahead of his birthday.

For the unversed, Ram Charan celebrates his birthday on March 27.

A video that has now gone viral shows Ram Charan greeting a large crowd of fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of him. Despite the visible bandage, the actor appeared calm and in good spirits.

He smiled and acknowledged the cheering crowd while security personnel managed the eager fans trying to get closer to him.

Peddi Makers Issue Statement

The injury reportedly occurred while he was shooting an action sequence for the film, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Following the incident, the actor underwent a minor procedure before returning to the sets.

On March 25, the makers of Peddi issued an official statement to address concerns about his health. It read, "We'd like to address the recent chatter surrounding a minor incident on the sets of Peddi. We want to assure everyone that Ram Charan Garu is absolutely fine and doing well. He had a minor injury to the left eye on the sets, and there was a small procedure done. He will be resuming the shoot tomorrow with no disruptions to the schedule. We appreciate the concern, but there is no cause for worry. Everything is under control, and the film continues to move forward smoothly."

An update regarding @AlwaysRamCharan Garu's injury on the sets of #Peddi.



We promise everything is safe and on track ❤️



Kindly do not speculate. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/5Abhs2QyHb — PEDDI (@PeddiMovieOffl) March 25, 2026

About Peddi

Ram Charan's Peddi will hit theatres on April 30, 2026. The sports drama was earlier slated for release on March 27.

The film also features Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divvyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Peddi Director On Why He Cast Janhvi Kapoor Opposite Ram Charan: "I Always Wanted A Crazy Heroine In My Film"