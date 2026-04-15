Ram Charan's <i>Peddi</i> Postponed Once Again, Now Eyeing June Release

Makers of the rural action drama Peddi, led by Ram Charan, unveiled a powerful teaser on Ram Charan's birthday earlier this year, on March 27. The makers took to social media today to reveal that they have decided to push the release date of the film once again, and now it is scheduled for a June 2026 release; an exact date is yet to be confirmed.

The film has faced multiple delays. It was first supposed to release on March 27, 2026 to coincide with Ram Charan's birthday, which was then postponed to April 30, 2026. And now it is further pushed to June 2026.

The makers expressed gratitude to the audience for showering love on the songs and glimpses of Peddi so far.

Revealing why they need to postpone, they wrote, "The talkie part of the film is complete, and we only have one song left to be shot. We've seen the edit of the film and we're extremely happy."

Furthermore, it explained, "We feel it's important to give our technicians and post-production team a little more time to bring out their best with absolute perfection."

Have a look at the full post here:

We want to give our audience nothing but the best.#PEDDI in cinemas this June ❤‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/jA5aq7dnW0 — Vriddhi Cinemas (@vriddhicinemas) April 15, 2026

Peddi Teaser

The glimpse video begins with a voiceover that says, "Kusthi (wrestling) is not a sport where you carry a bat and face an oncoming ball. This is a sport where you pledge your life and stand against death. Now tell me, are you going to get into the ring or are you opting out?"

Among other things, the teaser shows Ram Charan practising with a mace. The actor sports a well toned body and the glimpse video makes it evident that the actor has put his heart and soul into the role. It rounds up with Ram Charan responding to the question asked to him earlier. He says, "The game is my pride."

The film brings together a strong cast with Janhvi Kapoor playing the leading lady. Senior actors Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani play key roles.