Ibrahim Ali Khan's Hilarious Banter With A Beggar Is Winning The Internet. Watch

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim's fun personality often grabs eyeballs online. Recently, a video of the starkid engaging in banter with a beggar has gone viral.

The clip posted on Reddit shows Ibrahim getting inside his car. It seems that the beggar had asked Ibrahim for some money but he was not carrying cash with him at that time.

The person said, “5 rupay se kya ho jayega saab? (What will happen if you give me 5 rupees, sir?) To this, Ibrahim replied, “Paanch rupay se kuch nai hoga but hona bhi toh chahiye. (5 rupees won't do anything, but I don't have it)”

And then a paparazzo intervened and said that Saif Ali Khan is quite generous. Displaying his hilarious side, Ibrahim responded, “Arre toh phir chal mere papa ko phone karta hu. (Okay then, let me call my father)."

Check out the video here:



Previously, Ibrahim Ali Khan was papped exiting a gym facility. He looked dapper in a white shirt and navy blue shorts.

In the clip posted on Instagram, Ibrahim was seen having a brief chat with the paparazzi. He asked, “Aaj kuyn aaye ho? Itna baarish ho raha hai. Ek din toh chor do. (Why have you all come today? It is raining so heavily. At least leave me alone for a day).”

Ibrahim Ali Khan is set to make his Bollywood debut with Sarzameen. Directed by Boman Irani's son Kayoze Irani, the movie also features Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles.

Previously, in an interaction with Variety, Kajol opened up about working with Ibrahim in Sarzameen. She said, “I've worked with Prithviraj [Sukumaran] for the first time and he's absolutely wonderful to work with and so was Ibrahim [Ali Khan], so I think it's going to be quite interesting to see both of them on screen.”

Ibrahim Ali Khan also worked as an assistant director in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The romantic comedy was led by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.