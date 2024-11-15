A Look At Saba Pataudi's Throwback Post Featuring Sara, Ibrahim, Saif, Kareena, Ibrahim And Others

Saba Pataudi's latest Instagram post is a throwback gem. On Friday, she shared a carousel of family snapshots that exude nostalgia and love. The first frame captures Saba with her siblings – actors Soha Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan – alongside their parents, cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore. A young Saif, sporting a chequered shirt and glasses, is pictured with his sisters in frocks, while their parents beam with radiant smiles. The second image is a charming black-and-white photograph of Sharmila Tagore with her three children. Next comes a heartwarming photo of Saif and his ex-wife, actress Amrita Singh's kids – little Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

The carousel continues with glimpses of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. There is also a snapshot featuring the sibling trio – Saif, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi – joined by Taimur, Jeh, and Soha's daughter, Inaaya. The post also includes a picture of Saba with Soha and her husband, actor-director Kunal Kemmu, followed by a lovely moment with Kareena's sister, actress Karisma Kapoor, and her children, Samaira and Kiaan. The last slide features a mirror selfie of Saba herself.

The side note read, “Childhood! Few moments of fun And love n cherished memories. Filled with happiness n love. Some captured by moi, Some taken, if im in them! Sharing the madness of being childish or children. My family n moi.” Take a look at the post below:

In October, Saba Pataudi treated her followers to another heartfelt throwback post. The first frame showcased her parents, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore. The next image featured an editor's page highlighting Mansoor Ali Khan. The caption read, “Family moments 1. Abba .. jaan. Ma n sisters. Thank you Sharmishta and to the Bengali Archives for this beautiful precious memory. Sananda magazine I'm told! Thank u! 1986.... 2. Editor's page. First editorial issue of the magazine Sportsworld by Ananda Bazar group. Abba approached for editorship in the 1970's. Thank you to my cousins who shared this today! We miss him a lot and memories are always welcome. Credits to those people who made both these moments possible. Happy to tag if you could kindly DM me the original source.”

In May, Saba Pataudi celebrated her 48th birthday. On the special day, her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor shared a heartfelt post on Instagram. Click here to read all about it.