Kareena Kapoor's Birthday Wish For Sister-In-Law Saba Ali Khan Came Gift Wrapped Like This

Kareena Kapoor with Saba and Saif. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor wished sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan on her birthday with some throwback pictures. On her Instagram story on Wednesday, Kareena shared a picture with Saba and she captioned it, "Happy Birthday Saba dearest. Love you. God bless always." Kareena shared another picture with husband Saif Ali Khan and sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan. She simply added heart emojis. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012 and they are parents to two sons - Taimur and Jeh. Kareena and Saif have co-starred in films like Tashan, Omkara, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod.

This is what Kareena Kapoor shared for Saba Ali Khan on her birthday:

Saba Ali Khan, a jewellery designer, is the daughter of veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Her siblings Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan are both Bollywood actors.

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Crew, co-starring Kriti Sanon, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Before that she starred in Jaane Jaan with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders premiered at the opening night of the MAMI Film Festival in Mumbai last year.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Om Raut's 2023 film Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. Before that, he featured in Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan. The actor's next project is Devara, in which he co-stars with Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR.