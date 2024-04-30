Ibrahim Ali Khan Makes Grand Instagram Debut: 'Legacy? I'll Make My Own'

Ibrahim Ali Khan shared this image. (courtesy: IbrahimAliKhan)

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan made his big Instagram debut on Tuesday and he did it in impeccable style. Ibrahim shared a few pictures of himself in which he can be seen wearing outfits from a popular sports wear brand. In the first two pictures, Ibrahim is seen wearing a green t-shirt and beige pants. Ibrahim can be seen wearing matching green-coloured shoes as well. In another set of images, Ibrahim can be seen wearing a white t-shirt and shorts. The first two pictures were clicked inside a drawing room while Ibrahim posed with a bicycle in the other images.

Ibrahim wrote in the caption, "Legacy? I'll make my own. Taking my first stride with @pumaindia#PUMAXIAK." Kareena Kapoor and Ibrahim's aunt Saba Pataudi sent him congratulatory messages in the comments section. Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Welcome to @pumaindia Iggy. Let's shoot together soon." Saba Pataudi dropped a few red heart emojis in the comments section. Take a look at what he posted here:

Ibrahim Ali Khan assisted Karan Johar in the hit movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

Last year, during an interaction with Anupama Chopra's Film Companion in Cannes, Sara Ali Khan revealed that her brother Ibrahim would make his debut soon. She revealed that he "just finished shooting his first film" as an actor. Sara added, "You know, he just finished shooting his first film as an actor, which I can't believe. Yes, he has and whenever he comes home, whether its is from school or from shoot, we both have this extremely loving and like, this attitude towards him and that is when I realised, I do have the heart of my mother. Because we do treat Ibrahim very similarly."

Ibrahim Ali Khan is rumoured to be dating Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari. They are often spotted together by the Mumbai paparazzi.