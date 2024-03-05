To Birthday Boy Ibrahim Ali Khan, Wishes From Kareena Kapoor

Kareena posted this image of Ibrahim with Jeh.(courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Ibrahim Ali Khan, who celebrates his 23rd birthday today, got a super cute wish from Kareena Kapoor. The actress posted a grayscale picture of the birthday boy Ibrahim Ali Khan along with his brother Jeh. Kareena captioned the picture, "Happy Birthday darling Iggy. Have the best one ever. Hugs...XX." Kareena Kapoor is married to Ibrahim's father and actor Saif Ali Khan. Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan are Saif Ali Khan's kids with his ex-wife and actress Amrita Singh. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh got married in the year and 1991 and after thirteen years, the couple got divorced in 2004. Kareena and Saif are parents to sons Taimur and Jeh.

This is what Kareena Kapoor posted for Ibrahim:

Earlier, Ibrahim Ali Khan assisted Karan Johar in the hit movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

Last year, during an interaction with Anupama Chopra's Film Companion in Cannes, Sara Ali Khan revealed that her brother Ibrahim is all set to make his big Bollywood debut. She revealed that he "just finished shooting his first film" as an actor. Sara added, "You know, he just finished shooting his first film as an actor, which I can't believe. Yes, he has and whenever he comes home, whether its is from school or from shoot, we both have this extremely loving and like, this attitude towards him and that is when I realised, I do have the heart of my mother. Because we do treat Ibrahim very similarly."