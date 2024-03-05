Crew: The Teasers Of Kareena Kapoor, Tabu And Kriti Sanon's Naina Are Making The Wait So Hard

Kareena Kapoor in a still from the song teaser.(courtesy: YouTube)

We can't wait for the makers of Crew to drop the track Naina already. The teasers of the songs feature snippets of Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and wait for it... Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah. As of now separate teasers have been released and the full song will be out today. Kareena Kapoor is the definition of stunning in a neon green number in the video. Tabu is a vision in pink and Kriti Sanon, no less, in a beige outfit. Sharing the teaser on social media, Kareena Kapoor wrote on Instagram, "Attention all passengers the hottest track of the year is almost here. Naina song, out tomorrow."

Check out the teaser featuring Kareena Kapoor here:

Another teaser from the song features the one and only Tabu slaying in a pink outfit. Need we say more?

Kriti Sanon looks stunning as ever in a bandeau top and a miniskirt with an oversized jacket. Sharing the teaser on social media, she wrote, "It doesn't get hotter than this. Iss 'Naina' ka kya kehna # #CrewInCinemasOnMarch29."

ICYMI, take a look:

The one where Diljit Dosanjh is seen grooving. "No turbulence, cause we're too smooth 'Naina' sunke dance floor pe aana," read the caption on the video shared on YouTube.

The track has also been sung by Badshah. The teaser featuring the singer was accompanied by the text, "Tell your Crew we're on the move. Saal ka sabse bada gaana is on the way."

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon are sharing screen space for the first time in Crew. The film will also feature Diljit Dosanjh and comedian Kapil Sharma (in a cameo appearance). The film has been co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, who are reuniting after the 2018 hit Veere Di Wedding (which also featured Kareena Kapoor, along with Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania).