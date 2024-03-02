Crew Song Naina Teaser: Kriti Sanon's In-Flight Swag. That's It. That's The Headline

Kriti Sanon in a still from Crew. (courtesy: kritisanon)

Crew updates just keep getting better and better. Just a week after the teaser of the film released, another teaser of an upcoming song from the film was shared. The song titled Naina features Kriti Sanon posing in a flight and it is slated to release on March 4. She looks stunning as ever as she poses in a beige bandeau top and a mini skirt that she accentuated with an oversized jacket. Did someone say slay? Kriti, Tabu and Kareena Kapoor feature as airhostesses in Crew. Sharing the teaser, Kriti Sanon wrote, "It doesn't get hotter than this. Iss 'Naina' ka kya kehna. #NainaSong arriving March 4th #CrewInCinemasOnMarch29." Kriti also mentioned that song has been directed by Farah Khan.

Check out Kriti Sanon's post here:

On Friday, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh broke the Internet with pictures from the sets of Crew. The caption on the post read, "Tera ni mai Lover."

Other than Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon,Crew also stars Diljit Dosanjh. Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma will also feature in the film in a cameo appearance. The film has been directed by Rajesh Krishnan and it is slated to release in theatres on March 29, this year.

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon are sharing screen space for the first time in Crew. The film will also feature Diljit Dosanjh and comedian Kapil Sharma (in a cameo appearance). The film has been co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, who are reuniting after the 2018 hit Veere Di Wedding (which also featured Kareena Kapoor, along with Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania).