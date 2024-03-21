Sara Ali Khan's Advice To Brother Ibrahim Ahead Of His Bollywood Debut: 'Hope He Maintains Balance In His Life And Work'

Image was shared by Sara Ali Khan. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Coming from a family that has some of the tinsel town's most loved and admired faces, Sara Ali Khan inherited her acting genes from her father Saif Ali Khan, mother Amrita Singh and, of course, her grandfather Sharmila Tagore. In a still-young career spanning six years, the petite Sara has carried forward the legacy of her parents while also finding a strong foothold in the film industry not just with her acting chops but also her grounded nature.

With Sara already an established name in the industry, all eyes are now on her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is also looking to make his foray into Bollywood.

In a recent interview with ANI, Sara opened up about how talented Ibrahim is as he wished him good luck and success in the industry.

Asked if she would like to set an example for her sibling with her work, Sara replied, "No (I don't feel like setting an example for him). My brother is quite smart... it is his life, his luck and his talent. We both have been brought up in the same manner so I know he won't drift from his chosen path. And no matter how far you run, you will come back to yourself. That's what our mom (Amrita Singh) taught us."

Ibrahim is currently shooting for a couple of projects. However, an official announcement on his projects has not been made yet.

Wishing him luck for his Bollywood debut, Ibrahim's 'aapa' said, "I hope he maintains balance in his life and work. He should stick to his values. He is a grounded child."

Meanwhile, Sara is busy promoting her latest release 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', which is based on pre-Independence India and the life of freedom fighter Usha Mehta.

Mehta founded 'Congress Radio', which was instrumental during the Quit India movement in 1942.

Speaking about the film, she said, "I did not know about the contributions that she(Usha Mehta) made and that's what made me feel excited and inspired me to do this film. This story deserves to be told. At such a young age, she started an underground radio station that galvanised the Indian national struggle by getting so many people from the country together. Today's youth needs to hear this story of self-belief, conviction and undying perseverance."

Ae Watan Mere Watan is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It also features Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O' Neil and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles.

Emraan Hashmi also has a special appearance in the Kannan Iyer directorial as nationalist and freedom fighter Ram Manohar Lohia.

The series is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.