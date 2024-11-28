Ajay Devgn Shares Throwback Gold Featuring His Wife Kajol: "27 Years Of Ishq"

For all Ajay Devgn and Kajol fans, we have some exciting news in store for you. The power couple are celebrating 27 years of their blockbuster film Ishq. The Indra Kumar directorial also featured Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla. To celebrate the day, Ajay Devgn has dropped a collage on Instagram. It features two pictures - a snippet from the film and a recent one. The actor didn't spend much time thinking about the caption and just wrote, “27 years of Ishq and Ishq.” The post has become an instant hit on social media.

Did you know Ajay Devgn proposed to Kajol during the shooting of Ishq? Oh yes, he did. Last year, when Kajol shared a picture to celebrate the film, Ajay Devgn replied to the post and said, “Wasn't this the film where I proposed to you with your own ring?” Kajol and Ajay Devgn got married on February 24, 1999. Their love story began on the sets of the 1995 film Gundaraj. The couple are parents to a daughter Nysa and a son Yug.

Earlier, Kajol opened up about their love story in a chat with Humans Of Bombay. The actress said, “My love story was nothing like that because I'm nothing like it. So yeah all this is unrealistic. I was going out with somebody, I think he [Ajay Devgn] was going out with somebody at that point in time and we did a film together and we kind of became friends from there. You know, standing, sitting on set you spend so much time on set, we just started talking, became friends, then eventually I broke up, he broke up and then we became a little more than friends.”

Kajol was last seen in Do Patti. Kriti Sanon was also part of the film.