Ajay Devgn And Akshay Kumar On South Industry's Unity: "They Stand Together Which We Lack In Bombay"

Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar, two of Bollywood's most successful actors, discussed the "lack of unity" in the industry during a conversation on Saturday. They pointed out how South Indian cinema stands united, while Bollywood often faces box office clashes that negatively impact the opening figures of films. Akshay said, “We don't have much unity. I don't know what Ajay thinks.” To this, Ajay replies, “That's what I keep discussing. I really believe that it's not about openings. Openings are a different story altogether. I would say because there are the theatres - how many theatres are there in the South and here, also come to play. But otherwise, I really appreciate it when I come to know so many things that they (South Indian industry) stand together for each other and stand together as an industry, which, honestly speaking, we lack in the Bombay film industry or whatever you call it.”

During Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn's appearance at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Akshay Kumar added, “Unity is lacking, respect is lacking and that is a big thing. I am very happy that you have asked this question, and a lot of people from my industry will be watching it, and they will understand that we are both saying that, and a lot of people say that we don't have unity within us.”

Talking about how unity can benefit the Hindi film industry, Ajay Devgn said, “And because of no unity we are suffering from a lot of things. I mean, I won't get into those details about what the film industry suffers from, but if you all get united, I think it is at least we can fight for it.”

Ajay Devgn also shared insights about the camaraderie among Bollywood's senior actors. He said, “Four or five of us who started earlier on in the '90s, you take it Shah Rukh (Khan), Salman (Khan) everybody, we are not in any kind of a struggle or conflict. We discuss things, we are there for each other, and we know that we are all there for each other. You will never see that conflict between us. If there is a situation where Akshay and my films are releasing together, we speak on the phone and we say this can't be averted. Let's promote each other, and we promote. We have done that earlier also.” Akshay Kumar agreed, “Yes, so many times.”

Ajay Devgn continued, “We have done it. I mean, I would. I'm leaving from here to Chandigarh, and I'm shooting for a film called Son Of Sardar part two, and I didn't have the title. The title was his. I gave him a call when we made part one. I said I needed this title and he didn't even blink. He said okay, it's yours. So that is the kind of relationship we all share, but then again, apart from a few of us, the industry is really divided.”

In terms of work, both Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn were last seen in Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty.