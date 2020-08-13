'Waiting For God's Directions': Charu Asopa About Husband Rajeev Sen

Charu Asopa with Rajeev Sen. (Image courtesy: charuasopa)

Actress Charu Asopa said that she is "waiting for God's direction" when SpotboyE asked her about her relationship with husband Rajeev Sen (actress Sushmita Sen's brother) - they are reportedly living separately. Rajeev moved to Delhi days before their first wedding anniversary while Charu is living in Mumbai. The actress told SpotboyE: "Everybody knows this - Rajeev is in Delhi and I am staying here in Mumbai alone. Beyond this I am also asking God, 'Ab aage kya?' I am also waiting for God's directions." When she was asked have they not decided on anything, the actress replied, "Yes, you can say that."

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen trended after they unfollowed each other on social media and removed pictures of each other from their respective Instagram accounts. Rajeev Sen also alleged in an interview with the Times of India that someone close to Charu is "brainwashing her." Charu, in a separate interview, replied: "No one is brainwashing me. I am mature enough to make my own decisions - something that I have always done. Maybe, he was brainwashed into deleting our pictures from his social media handles." Last month, Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa trended after he shared a screenshot of their video call on his Instagram story and wrote: "To all our fans who love us unconditionally."

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa met through common friends and after dating for four months, they got married in a civil ceremony on June 7 last year, followed by a grand celebration in Goa.

Charu Asopa has featured in TV soaps such as Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Diya Aur Baati Hum and Mere Angne Mein.