Vogue Beauty Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt Wins Beauty Icon, Shahid Kapoor Named Man of the Decade - List Of Winners

Vogue Beauty Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor on the red carpet.

Highlights Sara Ali Khan won the Fresh Face - Female trophy Sharmila Tagore was felicitated with the Beauty Legend award Tahira Kashyap and Sonali Bendre were named Beauty Warriors

The Vogue Beauty Awards night was all about glitter, glamour and facilitating the best of the beauty industry. In addition, several Bollywood celebrities also received awards. At the star-studded event, which was held in Mumbai on Wednesday evening, the likes of Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Radhika Apte, Kalki Koechlin, Sunny Leone, Bhumi Pednekar put their most fashionable foot forward on the red carpet and some of them went home with awards handed out in different categories. To begin with, it was a big night for the Pataudis as veteran actress Sharmila Tagore was felicitated with the Beauty Legend award while her granddaughter Sara Ali Khan (Kedarnath and Simmba) took home the Fresh Face - Female trophy. Sara made a spectacular red carpet appearance in a ruffled Shriya Som creation.

The other awardees of the evening included actress Alia Bhatt who arrived in a shimmering Michael Costello gown to receive the Beauty Icon trophy. Malaika Arora, a sworn fitness enthusiast, won the Fitspiration - Female title. Kriti Sanon was awarded the title of Beauty of the Year. Cancer survivors Tahira Kashyap and Sonali Bendre were named Beauty Warriors. Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor was awarded the title of Man of the Decade while Uri: The Surgical Strikes star Vicky Kaushal was declared Man of the Year. Gully Boy find Siddhant Chaturvedi was adjudged Fresh Face - Male.

Here's the list of winners at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2019:

Man of the Decade: Shahid Kapoor

Beauty Icon: Alia Bhatt

Man of the Year: Vicky Kaushal

Beauty of the Year: Kriti Sanon

Fresh Face - Female: Sara Ali Khan

Fresh Face - Male: Siddhant Chaturvedi

Fitspiration - Female: Malaika Arora

Beauty Legend: Sharmila Tagore

Beauty Warriors: Tahira Kashyap Khurrana and Sonali Bendre Behl

The panel of judges for the Vogue Beauty Awards included author Shweta Bachchan Nanda, along with celebrity hairstylist Avan Contractor, renowned makeup artist Mickey Contractor, actors Bhumi Pednekar and Sobhita Dhulipala, designer Masaba Gupta, among others.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.