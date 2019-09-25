Vogue Beauty Awards 2019: Sharmila Tagore And Granddaughter Sara Ali Khan On The Red Carpet

Sharmila Tagore and granddaughter Sara Ali Khan on Vogue Beauty Awards red carpet

Highlights Vicky and Sara were the first ones to arrive Sharmila Tagore was also one of the early guests Swara and Bhumi opted for off-white ensembles

The red carpet is open for the 10th edition of the Vogue Beauty Awards. Early check-ins were made by veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and her granddaughter Sara Ali Khan. Sharmila Tagore was elegance personified on the red carpet as she greeted the media with her signature smile. 24-year-old Sara Ali Khan was a vision in midnight-blue. There was a lot of drama going on with Sara's ensemble on the red carpet, which comprised a mesh top with a feathered skirt. Sara finished her outfit with black pumps and black studs. Bhumi Pednekar, who is a jury member of the Vogue Beauty Awards, was stunning in a bold outfit with a plunging neckline and exaggerated sleeves. How gorgeous.

Sara Ali Khan on Vogue Beauty Awards red carpet

Sharmila Tagore on Vogue Beauty Awards red carpet

Bhumi Pednekar on Vogue Beauty Awards red carpet

Vicky Kaushal, dapper in a suit, was one of the first guests to arrive. Looks like he had a lot to catch up on with Sara Ali Khan.

Actress Swara Bhasker turned heads on the Vogue Beauty Awards red carpet with a full-sleeved and floor-sweeping gown. Rakul Preet Singh stood out in a scarlet, thigh-high slit dress.

TV actress Karishma Tanna made a statement with her hair do on the Vogue Beauty Awards. Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar was also one of the early birds.

Karishma Tanna on Vogue Beauty Awards red carpet

Stay stuned for all the drama from the Vogue Beauty Awards here.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.